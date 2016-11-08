Nov 8 Ace Technologies Corp :

* Says it will issue 20 billion won worth of its 12th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 9, 2021, coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity is 0 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 3,363 won per share

