Nov 8 CoreCross Inc :

* Says it will issue its 15th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 6 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Nov. 24, 2019, coupon rate is 9 percent and yield to maturity is 9 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 841 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/KBPJaa

