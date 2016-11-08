BRIEF-Boiron FY revenue up at 614.5 million euros
* FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($655.73 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago
Nov 8 Sichuan Languang Development Co., Ltd. :
* Says it completed issuance of 1 billion yuan bonds with a term of five years via public offering
* Says the coupon rate of the bonds is at 5.25 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/awSVOI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY revenue 614.5 million euros ($655.73 million) versus 607.8 million euros year ago
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.
* 2016 Sales: 350.3 million euros ($373.70 million), 4.3 pct like-for-like growth