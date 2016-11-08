Nov 8 Her Chee Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says it to repurchase 2.8 million shares of its common stock (a 3.86 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$9 per share ~ T$15 per share and total share repurchase consideration is up to T$55.8 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/51fXt8

