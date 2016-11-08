Nov 8 Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd. :

* Says the shareholder Liu Zongli to sell 6.7 percent stake in the co to Ningbo-based asset management center, down to 20.1 percent

* Says Ningbo-based asset management center to raise stake in the co to 9.8 percent from 0 percent through stake acquisition from four shareholders

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aLrc4g; goo.gl/sbqs28

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)