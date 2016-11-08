UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 8 Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd. :
* Says the shareholder Liu Zongli to sell 6.7 percent stake in the co to Ningbo-based asset management center, down to 20.1 percent
* Says Ningbo-based asset management center to raise stake in the co to 9.8 percent from 0 percent through stake acquisition from four shareholders
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aLrc4g; goo.gl/sbqs28
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources