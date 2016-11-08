BRIEF-Abiomed Q3 earnings per share $0.34
* Says increasing lower end of its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance with new range of $440 million to $445 million
Nov 8 Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to use 100 million yuan to raise stake in Changshu-based biotechnology firm to 35 percent from 0 percent
* Says it plans to use 36 million yuan to raise 20 percent stake in Guangxi-based pharmaceutical unit, up to 100 percent
* Bristol-Myers Squibb reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Verastem announces dosing of first patient in combination trial of Defactinib and Avelumab in patients with ovarian cancer