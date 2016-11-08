BRIEF-HNZ Group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
* HNZ group announces extension of Nova Scotia emergency health services contract
Nov 8 Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it set coupon rate at 3.19 percent for 1 billion yuan worth bonds
* CFO says lower 2017 financial outlook due mainly to foreign exchange rates, potential for earlier-than-expected entry of Merck's Keytruda/chemo combo in May
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.