Nov 8 Maruichi Co Ltd :

* Says it will fully buy Nagano-based food sales firm from Marusuinaganokensui Co.Ltd on April 3, 2017

* Says the food sales firm will be set up on April 3, 2017, through business separation of Marusuinaganokensui Co.Ltd

* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ugubXh

