Nov 8 Bike O & Co Ltd :

* Says the co entered into agreement with G-7 HOLDINGS INC. to form business alliance on bike business development

* Says the co to distribute 150,000 shares of its treasury common stock through private placement to G-7 HOLDINGS INC. for 32.3 million yen in total on Nov. 25, as capital alliance

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Xj7x1k; goo.gl/03CNYS

