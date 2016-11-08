Nov 8 Digital Design

* Says it received director resignation request from former president Kazuhiko Terai, and co denied his request as request should be submitted six months in advance

* Says Kazuhiko Terai signed agreement to sell 860,000 shares of the co, to an individual without permission of board of directors

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZQROQ3

