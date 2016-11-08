UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 8 Wanda Cinema Line Co Ltd
* Says Oct box office revenue at 546 million yuan ($80.52 million), Jan-Oct box office revenue up 25.2 percent y/y at 6.3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eI0OIx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources