BRIEF-Quest For Growth FY net profit turns to loss of 0.4 mln euros
* FY gross operating income 1.4 million euros ($1.49 million) versus 38.8 million euros year ago
Nov 8 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-Tech Co Ltd
* Says shareholder China Cinda Asset Management has sold 2.26 million shares in the company between Oct 10 and Nov 7, taking holdings to 7.12 percent from 8.37 percent

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.