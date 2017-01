Nov 8 Shanxi Securities Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Shanxi International Electricity Group has reduced a total of 87.8 million shares in the company between Apr 2012 and Nov 2016

* Says holding of Shanxi International Electricity Group has reduced to 7.52 percent from 12.52 percent

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fynCLS

