Nov 8 Kodi M Co Ltd :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 2:1(2 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders of record on Nov. 23

* Total amount is 9.0 million bonus shares

* Expected listing date is Dec. 28 for the bonus shares

