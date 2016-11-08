Nov 8 Hong Kong Monetary Authority

* Hong Kong, among other applicants, is expected to become a member of AIIB in the coming months - Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, quoted in HKMA statement

* AIIB has plans to issue bonds to support infrastructure financing at an appropriate time - Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, quoted in HKMA statement

Source text in English: bit.ly/2fOtiCW (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)