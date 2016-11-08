BRIEF-Obseva shares open below IPO price in market debut
Obseva SA shares open at $13.29 in debut, below IPO price of $15.00 per share
Nov 8 Hong Kong Monetary Authority
* Hong Kong, among other applicants, is expected to become a member of AIIB in the coming months - Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, quoted in HKMA statement
* AIIB has plans to issue bonds to support infrastructure financing at an appropriate time - Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, quoted in HKMA statement
Source text in English: bit.ly/2fOtiCW
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.
Disposal of office building in Capellen, Luxembourg