Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 8 Novatek Microelectronics Corp :
* Says consolidated outlook for revenue from T$11.1 billion to T$11.5 billion, for Q4 2016
* Says gross margin from 27 percent to 28 percent
* Says operating profit ratio from 11 percent to 12.5 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t1lmmZ
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)