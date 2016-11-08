Nov 8 Novatek Microelectronics Corp :

* Says consolidated outlook for revenue from T$11.1 billion to T$11.5 billion, for Q4 2016

* Says gross margin from 27 percent to 28 percent

* Says operating profit ratio from 11 percent to 12.5 percent

