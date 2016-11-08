CORRECTED-BRIEF-Medtronic says CMS to cover leadless cardiac pacemakers for use in U.S.
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
Nov 8 Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to sell Shanxi Pude pharmaceutical for 3.0 billion yuan ($442.33 million) to Shanxi C&Y Pharma
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ehMOGD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7822 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Medtronic announces medicare coverage decision for the first and only leadless pacemaker available for use in the U.S.
* Hemispherx Biopharma Inc says order of newly manufactured Rintatolimod for sale utilizing early access program in Europe has been shipped Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CLEVELAND, Jan 26 A federal judge dismissed Ohio's new three-drug lethal injection process on Thursday, declaring it unconstitutional and problematic, and extended the delay of three upcoming executions, according to court officials.