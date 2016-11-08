BRIEF-Shenzhen Bingchuan Network sees FY 2016 net profit down 6 pct to 16 pct
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 6 percent to 16 percent, or to be 144.1 million yuan to 161.3 million yuan
Nov 8 Shenghua Entertainment Communication Co Ltd :
* Says it to issue its first series domestic unsecured convertible bonds worth up to T$400 million
* Says the bonds with a term of three years and coupon rate of 0 percent
* Says proceeds to be used for supplement of working capital and loan repayment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2QBLOM
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 6 percent to 16 percent, or to be 144.1 million yuan to 161.3 million yuan
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Seattle-based financial technology startup LendingRobot is launching an automated hedge fund that will invest exclusively in loans originated on peer-to-peer (P2P) lending platforms, the company said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 A new documentary shows how a children's play helped the people of Newtown, Connecticut, find solace and a sense of community after a disturbed gunman slaughtered 20 first graders and six educators in their town four years ago.