Nov 8 Shenghua Entertainment Communication Co Ltd :

* Says it to issue its first series domestic unsecured convertible bonds worth up to T$400 million

* Says the bonds with a term of three years and coupon rate of 0 percent

* Says proceeds to be used for supplement of working capital and loan repayment

