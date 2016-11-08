BRIEF-Antler Gold Inc to raise up to $2.20 million through a brokered best efforts private placement
Nov 8 Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd :
* Says its unit Cathay Century Insurance was imposed fine of T$600,000, due to its violation of related insurance Law
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Blackstone Group LP, the world's biggest alternative asset manager, posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday as its investments rose across the board, in line with gains in the stock market.
* Felcor lodging trust inc - reducing tenure of its board members