Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 9 Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co Ltd Beijing Forever Technology Co Ltd
* Say they have signed investment agreement to jointly set up energy company with registered capital of 1.0 billion yuan ($147.42 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fCs5tt; bit.ly/2flyolG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)