Nov 9 Seihyo Co Ltd :

* Says KK Shinkyo's stake is lowered to 0 percent from 10.6 percent

* Says Daikyo Lease Co Ltd raised stake in the co to 15.6 percent from 5.1 percent

* Says the change is caused by the merger between KK Shinkyo and Daikyo Lease Co Ltd

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/kdrqmS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)