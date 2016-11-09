BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 9 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's project partner, Sirnaomics,lnc., received approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the joint project on pharmaceutical research of scar treatment Cotsiranib
* Says the clinical trial in the U.S. to be continued after the pass of FDA
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9falCF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid