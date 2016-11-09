Nov 9 Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co's project partner, Sirnaomics,lnc., received approval from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the joint project on pharmaceutical research of scar treatment Cotsiranib

* Says the clinical trial in the U.S. to be continued after the pass of FDA

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9falCF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)