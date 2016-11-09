UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects to say source text is in Korean, not Chinese)
Nov 9 Bota Bio Co Ltd :
* Says it decides to buy 16,000 shares of a tax refund shop from an investment company and other two investors, to strengthen existing duty free business and increase sales
* Transaction amount is 7.2 billion won
* Says it will hold 80 percent stake(16,000 shares)in the target tax refund shop, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/69SxEr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources