Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 9 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and Electrical Co., Ltd. :
* Says it raised 1.32 billion yuan via private placement
* Says the stake of the top shareholder, Shaoxing-based management consulting firm, is lowered to 48.5 percent from 53.9 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/eHBRTT; goo.gl/HsKrT7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)