Nov 9 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical and Electrical Co., Ltd.

* Says it raised 1.32 billion yuan via private placement

* Says the stake of the top shareholder, Shaoxing-based management consulting firm, is lowered to 48.5 percent from 53.9 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/eHBRTT; goo.gl/HsKrT7

