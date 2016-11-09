UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Corrects to say source text is in Korean, not Chinese)
Nov 9 Cosmo Advanced Materials & Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 65th overseas unregistered private convertible bonds to raise 11.42 billion won in proceeds for facilities
* Says maturity date is Nov. 30, 2021, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds
* Conversion price is 5,318 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/do2I37
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources