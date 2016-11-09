(Corrects to say source text is in Korean, not Chinese)

Nov 9 Cosmo Advanced Materials & Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 65th overseas unregistered private convertible bonds to raise 11.42 billion won in proceeds for facilities

* Says maturity date is Nov. 30, 2021, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 5,318 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/do2I37

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)