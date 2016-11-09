(Corrects to say source text is in Korean, not Chinese)

Nov 9 Locojoy international Corp :

* Says it will issue 5th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 20 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says maturity date is Jan. 10, 2020, coupon rate is 2 percent and yield to maturity is 4 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 4,515 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/1ffpHA

