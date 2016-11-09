Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 9 DHC Software Co., Ltd. :
* Says the controlling shareholder Beijing-based equipment firm to sell 5 percent stake in the co to Hainan-based shipping firm
* Says Beijing-based equipment firm to cut stake in the co to 4.4 percent from 9.4 percent
* Says Hainan-based shipping firm to raise stake in the co to 5 percent from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aTLFR6; goo.gl/EFx2Fa; goo.gl/9rzJ6D
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)