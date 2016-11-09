Nov 9 Fundely Co Ltd :

* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 100,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from Nov. 16 to Nov. 22

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 500 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/EFJbjJ

