Nov 9 TWi Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says it to repurchase 5,000,000 shares of its common stock (a 3.93 percent stake) during the period from Nov. 7, 2016 to Jan. 6, 2017

* Says total repurchase price will up to T$4,205,420,891

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/t5zAnW

