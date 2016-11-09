Nov 9 Wacom Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to scrap the 5 mln shares' buy-back plan which was announced on May 11

* Says it has accumulatively repurchased 2,156,500 shares for 752,201,300 yen in total as of Nov. 9

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/I0xx3Z

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)