Fitch Assigns Beijing Capital Group's Notes Final 'BBB' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, January 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Central Plaza Development Ltd.'s USD400m 3.875% senior notes due 2020 a final rating of 'BBB'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by International Financial Center Property Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (BCL; BB+/Stable), which is a 54.5%-directly owned listed subsidiary of Beijing Capital Group Company Limited (BC