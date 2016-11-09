BRIEF-SK hynix to pay annual dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Nov 9 DDH Co Ltd :
* Says it resolved to delist from Emerging Market
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1,131 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 50 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016