BRIEF-SK hynix to pay annual dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 600 won/share for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Nov 9 CMC Corp :
* Says it plans to repurchase 2.09 percent stake of shares (50,000 shares), at 136 million yen, on Nov. 10
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/CtlnBL
