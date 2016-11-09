Nov 9 Lead Eastern Investment Co Ltd :

* Says co completes establishment of culture&media JV, with individual Guo Binggang, and co holds a 51 percent stake in it

* Says co's unit completes establishment of theater management JV, with partner, and the unit holds a 70 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AgnwC1

