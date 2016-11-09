BRIEF-Celltrion signs contract worth 53.25 bln won
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
Nov 9 Ginwa Enterprise Group Inc :
* Says 27 million shares of the co (8.84 percent stake) held by Centuryginwa was frozen in order from Nov. 7, 2016 to Nov. 6, 2019
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6g7nH3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 53.25 billion won contract with Celltrion Healthcare co.,Ltd, to sell antibody drug
* Says the company enters into strategic cooperation agreement with Hitachi High-Tech Diagnostics (Shanghai) Ltd (HTD), on sale and marketing of HTD's products
* Says it received patent on Jan. 25, for 7-Dehydrocholesterol derivatives conjugated with fatty acid