Nov 9 Shenzhen Quanxinhao Co Ltd :

* Says its former shareholder, a Guangzhou-based investment firm, lowers stake in co to 1.75 percent from 15.17 percent

* Says a Beijing-based asset management firm raises stake in co to 14.81 percent from 1.38 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Uo0yxC

