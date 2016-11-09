UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co Ltd
* Says it plans to sell 51 percent stake in venture investment firm for 156.7 million yuan ($23.14 million)
* Says it plans to sell 18.9 percent stake in Global Intelligent Power Technologies for 47.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eTvzrn; bit.ly/2fD9vBy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7720 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources