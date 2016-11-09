Nov 9 euglena Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in a Shimane-based healthy food company Chlorella Supply Co Ltd, at 585 million yen in total, on Dec. 1

* Says co will hold 100 percent stake in Chlorella Supply up from 0 percent after the transaction

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/udHm5X

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)