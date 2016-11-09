UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 9 euglena Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in a Shimane-based healthy food company Chlorella Supply Co Ltd, at 585 million yen in total, on Dec. 1
* Says co will hold 100 percent stake in Chlorella Supply up from 0 percent after the transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/udHm5X
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources