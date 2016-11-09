Nov 9 Single Well Industrial Corp :

* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.8562173 per share (T$48,737,470 in total) for 2016

* Says ex-rights date Nov. 25

* Last date before book closure Nov. 28 with book closure period from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3

* Record date Dec. 3

* Payment date Dec. 30

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qt6XaM

