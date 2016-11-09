BRIEF-United Rentals to acquire NES Rentals
* United Rentals Inc -deal expected to be broadly accretive with substantial synergies
LONDON Nov 9 ** Shares of BAE Systems , Europe's largest arms company, up nearly 4 pct leading a rally across defence stocks as Trump's presidential win firms up expectations of a ramp-up in regional defence spending
** Trump has called on NATO alliance partners to do more to pay for their own security
** "It is a net positive for defence and the U.S defence industry in particular," said aerospace consultant Jerrold Lundquist, managing director of The Lundquist Group
** UK defence contractor Cobham up 3.3 pct. Shares of Lockheed Martin up 4.4 pct in U.S. premarket trading while Raytheon was up 2.1 pct
** Shipbuilding and missile defence should be beneficiaries, while combat aircraft may get a more modest lift, said Capital Alpha Partners analyst Byron Callan in a note
Jan 25 United Rentals Inc, the world's largest equipment rental company, said on Wednesday it would buy NES Rentals Holdings II Inc for about $965 million in cash.
* Says under terms of transaction, WGL shareholders will receive US$88.25 in cash per WGL share