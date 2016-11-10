UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Tesiro Jewellery Inc
* Says it plans to issue up to 60.8 million shares at 14.25 yuan per share to raise 866.4 million yuan ($127.56 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eUXKGr ($1 = 6.7769 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 6.7920 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources