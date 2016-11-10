UPDATE 1 -SK Hynix tips strong 2017 as 4th qtr profit jumps to near 2-yr high
* Q4 operating profit $1.29 bln vs $1.12 bln average forecast
Nov 10 CMC Corp :
* Says it bought back 35,100 shares for 95.5 million yen via ToSTNeT-3 on Nov. 10
* Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 9
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Uj5f3x
Jan 25 AT&T Inc, the No. 2 U.S. wireless carrier, reported quarterly results that matched analysts' estimates, as it added more smartphone customers in a saturated wireless market, and said it was confident its deal to buy Time Warner Inc would be approved.
* T-Mobile us-T-Mobile USA inc entered $4 billion secured term loan facility with Deutsche Telekom AG, its majority stockholder