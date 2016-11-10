Nov 10 NGK Spark Plug Co Ltd :

* Says the co and its Brazil-based unit Cerâmica e Velas de Ignição NGK do Brasil Ltda have reached settlement with the Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil, and agreed to pay about 25 million Brazilian real(about 800 million yen) as settlement

* Says the co and its unit have been surveyed by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense of Brazil on the suspicion of breaking the competition laws of Brazil

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/R6YMiY

