Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 10 Soribada Inc :
* Says its unit Will Entertainment Inc will buy entire 86,264 shares of TV Daily.co.,Ltd, an entertainment media service firm, to maximize investment value through entertainment and media business synergy
* Says transaction amount is 7.5 billion won
* Says its unit Will Entertainment Inc will hold 100 percent stake(86,264 shares) in TV Daily.co.,Ltd, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XW7UHR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)