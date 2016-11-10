Nov 10 Soribada Inc :

* Says it will issue its 11th unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds to raise 10 billion won in proceeds

* Says maturity date is Nov. 22, 2019, coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 5 percent for the bonds

* Conversion price is 1,571 won per share

