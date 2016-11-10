BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Shanxi Securities Company Limited :
* Says Shanxi-based electric group firm cut 5 percent stake in the co, down to 7.5 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gL93TV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million