BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Sino Great Wall Co., Ltd. :
* Says its wholly owned engineering unit plans to use 90 million yuan to buy 60 percent stake in Sichuan-based construction engineering firm
* Says the engineering unit will also set up a development firm in Zhuhai, an engineering firm in Russia and a construction firm in Laos
* Says its wholly owned medical investment unit plans to set up medical investment JV in Fujian, with a local firm
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 10 million yuan and the co's unit to hold 87.5 percent stake in it
* Says the total investment of the stake acquisition and the unit establishment is 156 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/J36Srn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million