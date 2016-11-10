BRIEF-Raymond James Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.07
* Raymond James Financial Inc - quarterly net revenues of $1.49 billion, up 17 percent
Nov 10 Yuanta Financial Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says a property insurance agent unit and a personal insurance agent unit to be merged in Ta Chong Commercial Bank
* Says the property insurance agent unit and personal insurance agent unit to be dissolved after merger
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9bSaFw;goo.gl/bJVZcq
* Sunshine Bancorp reports 2016 results; total assets approach $1 billion
* United security Bancshares reports 2016 net income of $7.4 million