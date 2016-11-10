BRIEF-Alamos Gold files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 mln
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Nov 10 Air Water Inc :
* Says Air Water Inc offered a takeover bid for 2.9 million shares (or no less than 2,318,300 shares) of Kawamoto Corp
* Offered purchase price at 314 yen per share
* Takeover bid total amount at 911.7 million yen for 2.9 million shares
* Offering period from Nov. 11 to Dec. 16
* Settlement starts on Dec. 22
* Kawamoto plans to issue 1,173,100 shares to Air Water via private placement, to raise 368.4 million yen, during the period from Jan. 10, 2017 to Jan. 31, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cK4bqC ; goo.gl/HefO5u
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Files for common stock shelf of up to $257.5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kunv78) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Drug distributor McKesson Corp's quarterly revenue missed estimates due to slowing pace of branded drug price increases amid rising concerns over soaring prices of medicines.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy on Wednesday but showed little appetite to quickly join President Donald Trump's call for an investigation into what he believes was large-scale voter fraud in the Nov. 8 election.