UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Takara Holdings Inc :
* Says its Kyoto-based liquor unit will raise stake in the U.S.-based firm Mutual Trading Co., Inc. to 51 percent from 45.4 percent with investment of $8.2 million
* Says effective date on Nov. 14
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/pHTCI0
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources